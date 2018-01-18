PEOPLE: CBRE promotions

Dan Buhrmann, Gordon Zack and Eric Bennett have been promoted within the Reno commercial real estate office of CBRE.

Buhrmann was promoted to senior vice president, advisory and transaction services-industrial.

He joined CBRE in 2009 and has experience in landlord and occupier representation, investment sales and owner-user sales of industrial properties.

Buhrmann is also a member of the CBRE National Data Center Solutions Group.

He has earned the Summit Awards' Industrial Broker of the Year award multiple times and has been recognized as a CBRE Top Producer.

Buhrmann earned a bachelor's degree's degree in economics and international relations from the University of California, Davis.

Zack was promoted to senior vice president, advisory and transaction services-industrial.

He has worked in Industrial Team for CBRE's Reno office since 2004, representing tenant and landlord in industrial transactions. Prior to working at CBRE, he served in office of Dermody Properties for more than 20 years.

Zack has won the Summit Awards' Overall Broker of the Year title multiple times as well as earning Industrial Broker of the Year honors.

He is a member of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada and the Northern Nevada Development Authority.

Bennett was promoted to senior vice president, advisory and transaction services.

He joined CBRE's Reno office in 1999 and has been named a top producer multiple times.

Bennett has been recognized as the Summit Awards' Overall Broker of the Year as well as Industrial Broker of the Year.

He earned a Bachelor's of Science degree from the University of Nevada, Reno.