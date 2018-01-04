PEOPLE: Charles Wilson, Edgewood Tahoe

Charles Wilson has been named executive chef at Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline.

Wilson replaces Frank Stagnaro, who is retiring after 25 years of service as executive chef of the resort property.

Wilson previously served in kitchen positions at the MGM Grand, Paris, Bally's Hotel & Casino, Caesars Palace, and Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, all in Las Vegas. He served at other resorts, including The Four Seasons Hotel-Chicago, The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort-Arizona and, The Balboa Bay Club Resort & Spa-Newport Beach;, he also opened the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka'upulehu on the Big Island of Hawaii.

In February 2017, Wilson also led a culinary team from the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino for a Valentine's Day event at the prestigious James Beard Foundation in New York. Wilson also holds two American Culinary Federation gold medals and three ACF bronze medals.

He graduated from the Le Chef Cordon Bleu Culinary College.