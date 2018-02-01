PEOPLE: Chase International agents

A.J. Palomar, Linettee Shepherd, and Trevor Phillips have joined the Reno office of Chase International as real estate agents while Graham Vilkin has joined the firm's Incline Village office.

Palomar has previous experience in real estate and has a background in technology. He is also fluent in French.

Shepherd has previous experience in real estate including serving in the property management industry. She also has experience in bookkeeping and has owned her own business.

Phillips is a second-generation Realtor. He also served in the U.S. Navy including serving in the Naval Dive School.

Shepherd graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Vilkin has previous experience working in the real estate industry. He also currently manages a wake surf charter company in the summer and international ski tour operation in the winter.

Vilkin attended the University of Nevada, Reno.