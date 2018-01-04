PEOPLE: Chase International agents

April Nieto and Shirley Larkins, agents in the Reno real estate office of Chase International, have been named 2018 president and president-elect of the Reno Women's Council of Realtors, respectively.

Nieto takes over for outgoing president Rian Haag, who is also an agent for Chase International. Larkins, formerly the vice president of membership, will become president in 2019.

Josh Villalobos, property manager for Chase, was installed as the president elect for the Northern Nevada Chapter of the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

Chase agent Cary DeMars was elected to the 2018 board of directors for the Reno Sparks Association of Realtors, and agent Cathleen Casino was appointed 2018 membership director for WCR Northern Nevada, respectively.