PEOPLE: Chase International

Teri Bartl and John Graham have joined the Reno real estate office of Chase International, while Elliot Young has joined the firm's Zephyr Cove office.

Bertl has previous experience working in real estate. She previously worked for the United States Forest Service.

Graham also has several years of experience in real estate, including for the past ten years purchasing, remodeling and selling homes along with his wife.

He has also participated and promoted the local and international snowboarding industry.

Young has previous experience in real estate, and he has worked in guest service positions for several resort properties in Lake Tahoe.