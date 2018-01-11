PEOPLE: Chris Galli, Dickson Realty

Chris Galli has been promoted to vice president of relocation and agent services for Dickson Realty in Reno.

Galli joined Dickson Realty in 2010 as a Realtor and has been ranked as a top performing broker/salesperson in northern Nevada. Prior to working for Dickson, he served as the director of marketing and sales development for a small real estate investment firm, specializing in unique real estate opportunities for investors' portfolios. He has experience in development, having worked at Vassar College, and in sales and marketing for an equities firm in New York.

Galli is a member of the Dickson Leadership Team, working with local and national corporate clients on their relocation efforts and serves on the Board for the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Vassar College.