PEOPLE: City of Reno staff

Deborah Lauchner and Jennifer Lances have joined the staff at the City of Reno, while Mandee Bowler have been named to a new position within the city.

Lauchner was hired as director of finance and administration and will start Jan. 29. She has more than 20 years experience in local government finance, most recently working for the City of Santa Rosa (Calif.) as chief financial officer. She worked in finance for a number of other California cities, including her roles as finance director at the City of Vallejo and finance manager at the City of Novato. Lauchner earned a B.S. in Agricultural and Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis.

Lances was named chief of staff in the City Manager's Office and will start Jan. 16.

Bowler, meanwhile, was named director of human resources, effective Jan. 5. She will transition from an acting capacity, a role she held in July of this year. She has been employed at the City of Reno since July 2015. Her work experience includes stints at the City of Las Vegas as an Insurance Services Specialist, Human Resources Technician and Office Assistant II.

Bowler earned a Master of Science degree from Capella University in Minnesota and a B.A. from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.