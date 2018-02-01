PEOPLE: Corinna Osborne, Edgewood Tahoe

Corinna Osborne has been promoted to general manager of Edgewood Tahoe, a lakefront resort property.

Osborne, who has more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, previously was the director of hotel operations and joined the resort's staff in 2016. Prior to joining Edgewood Tahoe, Osborne served as general manager of Horizon Resort and was part of the rebranding and opening for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe where she was the director of non-gaming operations. She also worked for Harvard University, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, and started her own catering venture that served the greater Lake Tahoe area.