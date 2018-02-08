PEOPLE: Cortney Young, Fennemore Craig

PEOPLE: Cortney Young, Fennemore CraigFebruary 8, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 8, 2018Cortney YoungCortney Young, a mediator and paralegal in the Reno law office of Fennemore Craig, has been appointed to the Washoe County Law Library Board of Trustees. Share Tweet Trending In: PeopleUNR Med launches new department of surgeryGreater Nevada branch managersTheodore Kuchar steps down from role at Reno Chamber OrchestraPEOPLE: Women’s Fund Board of DirectorsTrending SitewideDevelopers planning 4,700-unit project at Butler Ranch in southeast RenoFamed Lake Tahoe estate up for saleALLIANCE: Northern Nevada’s economy continues to climb, with big tech leading the wayReno’s historical Windsor Hotel sold for $1.85 millionUNR Med launches new department of surgery