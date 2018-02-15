PEOPLE: D & S Tow, Inc.
February 15, 2018
Robert Nieri has joined the staff at D & S Tow, Inc., while David Walters has been promoted by the company, which serves the Reno, Carson and Truckee areas.
Nieri has been named general manager at D & S.
He previously served as ERS Division Manager of the California Bay Area for AAA Corporate. He had worked for AAA since 1993. He has also owned several automotive-related businesses.
He is Traffic Incident Management (TIM) certified and earned AAA certifications throughout his career. He was also awarded 'Best Supervisor' while working for AAA Sacramento.
Walters was promoted to vice president of operations.
He joined D & S in 2009 and has worked in fleet management since 1985. He has experience in repair and maintenance of taxi cabs, limousines and heavy-duty fleets.
Recommended Stories For You
Walters is an ASE Certified Technician, and is active in the Traffic Incident Management Committee, Nevada Tow Car Counsel and is certified in Rapport Leadership International.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Clear Capital expected to expand its Reno workforce
- Storey County: Stable and thriving amid billions in investments
- Nevada looks to embrace blockchain technology to further economic growth
- For some Carson City retailers, Valentine’s Day is big (and busy) business
- Lyft launches Reno-Tahoe mountain-friendly ‘Ski Rack’ ride program