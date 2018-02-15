PEOPLE: D & S Tow, Inc.

Robert Nieri has joined the staff at D & S Tow, Inc., while David Walters has been promoted by the company, which serves the Reno, Carson and Truckee areas.

Nieri has been named general manager at D & S.

He previously served as ERS Division Manager of the California Bay Area for AAA Corporate. He had worked for AAA since 1993. He has also owned several automotive-related businesses.

He is Traffic Incident Management (TIM) certified and earned AAA certifications throughout his career. He was also awarded 'Best Supervisor' while working for AAA Sacramento.

Walters was promoted to vice president of operations.

He joined D & S in 2009 and has worked in fleet management since 1985. He has experience in repair and maintenance of taxi cabs, limousines and heavy-duty fleets.

Walters is an ASE Certified Technician, and is active in the Traffic Incident Management Committee, Nevada Tow Car Counsel and is certified in Rapport Leadership International.