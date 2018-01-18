PEOPLE: Daphne Lange, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association
January 18, 2018
Daphne Lange has been appointed tourism director for the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association.
Lange has more than 12 years experience in marketing, events and advertising. She previously worked seven years at Visit California, first as cooperative marketing manager and then as consumer brand manager.
She also was appointed marketing and communications director by the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival in 2010 and worked as special events manager for John Ascuaga's Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks. She began her career in advertising at a large agency in San Francisco.
Lange earned her Bachelor's of Science degree in journalism and advertising from the University of Colorado, Boulder.
