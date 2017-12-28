PEOPLE: David Bobzien, National League of Cities (NLC) 2018 Energy Environment and Natural Resources
David Bobzien, an at-large Reno city councilman, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2018 Energy Environment and Natural Resources federal advocacy committee.
The committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC's federal policy positions on issues involving air quality, water quality, energy policy, national wetlands policy, noise control and solid and hazardous waste management.