PEOPLE: David Schmidt, Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation

David Schmidt has been named chief economist for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's (DETR) Research and Analysis Bureau.

He will work out of the department's Carson City office.

Schmidt previously served as deputy chief financial officer for DETR's Financial Management Division, where he managed the DETR Financial Management Unit, and DETR Unemployment budget activities.

He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Nevada, Reno.