PEOPLE: Debra Engel, RE/MAX Premier Properties

Debra Engel, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Premier Properties in Reno, has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which honors agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company.

Less than 23 percent of all active RE/MAX agents have earned this prestigious award since its inception.

Engel has been a RE/MAX agent for more than 14 years and has earned the company's 100% Club honors.