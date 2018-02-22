PEOPLE: Dick Stufflebeam, Quick Space
February 22, 2018
Dick Stufflebeam has been promoted to general manager in the Sparks office of Quick Space.
Stufflebeam previously served as chief accountant and financial officer for the company. He also worked for the United States Treasury for 31 years and served in the Navy.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
