PEOPLE: Dickinson Wright PLLC attorneys

Justin Bustos and Benjamin Kennedy have been elected member attorneys in the Reno law office of Dickinson Wright PLLC.

Bustos' is an attorney whose experience focuses on litigation and appeals.

He is prPresident of the Board of Directors for the Washoe County Bar Association and is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Young Lawyer Section of the State Bar of Nevada, and the Appellate Section of the State Bar of Nevada.

Bustos was recognized in Mountain State Super Lawyers.

He earned his Bachelor's of Science degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, and juris doctor from the University of Michigan Law School.

Kennedy's is an attorney whose practice focuses on real estate, including real estate finance, joint ventures, acquisition, disposition, complex title matters, development and leasing.

Recommended Stories For You

He is a member of the Washoe County Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

Kennedy earned his Bachelor's of Science degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, and his juris doctor from the University of Montana School of Law.