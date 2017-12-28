PEOPLE: Donna Clark, RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award

Donna Clark, an agent in the Reno real estate office of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, has been presented with the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which honors successful agents who have earned a specified amount in commissions during their careers with the company.

Clark has been a real estate agent since graduating from the University of California-Berkeley in 1979 and is licensed in both Nevada and California. She has earned her Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) and Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) certifications. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Sierra Nevada CRS Chapter and the Reno Sparks Association of REALTORS.