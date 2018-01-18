PEOPLE: Dr. Joel Peck, Great Basin Orthopaedics
January 18, 2018
Dr. Joel Peck, who is Board Certified as an Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist, has been hired as supervisor of Great Basin Orthopaedics' new in-clinic physical therapy practice, located at 9480 Double Diamond Parkway in Reno.
Peck pursued Pre-Physical Studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in physical therapy at the University of Health Sciences/The Chicago Medical School in Chicago.
He completed a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Illinois.
Dr. Peck interned at the Caremark Clinic. He then interned at St. Mary's Outpatient Clinic in Milwaukee, Wisc., where he was able to work with Olympic speed skaters, including Dan Jansen and Bonny Blair.
