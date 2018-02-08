 PEOPLE: Dr. Thomas L. Schwenk, Washoe County Medical Society | nnbw.com

Schwenk

Dr. Thomas L. Schwenk, dean of University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine was presented the Community Service Award from the Washoe County Medical Society.

Schwenk was recognized for UNR Med's community engagement and contributions.