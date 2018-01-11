PEOPLE: Fennemore Craig attorneys

Katie Hoffman and Jesse Wadhams have been promoted to directors in the Reno law office of Fennemore Craig.

Hoffman's is an attorney whose practice focuses on administrative and regulatory matters presented before state and local agencies.

She earned her juris doctor from the University of Colorado School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Wadhams is an attorney who represents clients before Nevada state agencies including the Division of Insurance, the Department of Health, the Division of Minerals, the Division of Environmental Protection, the Gaming Control Board and the Taxation Commission.

He earned his Bachelor's of Arts degree and juris doctor from Santa Clara University.