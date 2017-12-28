PEOPLE: Greg Shutt, Northern California chapter of Society of Industrial and Office Realtors

PEOPLE: Greg Shutt, Northern California chapter of Society of Industrial and Office RealtorsDecember 28, 2017 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 28, 2017ShuttGreg Shutt, vice president of the Northern Nevada region in the Reno office of Colliers International, was named secretary of the Northern California chapter of Society of Industrial and Office Realtors. Share Tweet Trending In: PeopleMary Powell, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer FoundationStephanie Kendziorski, Artown festival 2018 poster contestNevada Association of REALTORSRobert Caddell, QuickSpaceJackie Monette, Title Service and Escrow Co.Trending SitewideBillionaire goes all-in on Cal Neva Resort & CasinoBillionaire goes all in on Cal Neva ResortMary Powell, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer FoundationCarson City residential projects moving forwardDelicious dining destinations in Tahoe-Truckee region