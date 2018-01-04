People: Hersel Lewis, EyeZone

Hersel Lewis has joined the staff of physicians at EyeZone, an optometry practice.

Lewis will work primarily out of EyeZone's South Reno and Carson City offices.

He has been practicing optometry for 26 years, beginning his career as a Captain while stationed at Ireland Army Hospital in FortFt Knox, Ky. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he practiced in Washington and Oregon before settling in Eugene.

He spent the majority of his career at an ophthalmology practice that specialized in cataract surgery and glaucoma care. He has been published twice in professional journals.