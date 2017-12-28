PEOPLE: J. Brin Gibson, First Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Nevada Attorney General

J. Brin Gibson has been appointed First Assistant Attorney General for the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, Adam Paul Laxalt.

Gibson joined the Attorney General's office as the Chief of the Gaming Division. He later took on additional responsibilities, becoming the Bureau Chief of Gaming, Natural Resources & Government Affairs, and Boards and Open Government, while continuing to serve as chief counsel to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the Nevada Gaming Commission, the Nevada Gaming Policy Committee and the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Gibson served as Course Coordinator for the Gaming Law Program at the William S. Boyd School of Law under the direction of renowned gaming law expert Robert D. Faiss. Gibson also taught water law at the William S. Boyd School of Law and was appointed twice to the Colorado River Commission.

Gibson earned his juris doctorate and Master of Public Policy degrees from Brigham Young University, where he served on the Law Review of the J. Reuben Clark Law School. Gibson studied at the University of Chicago and Brigham Young University.