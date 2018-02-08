PEOPLE: James Robertson, Downey Brand LLP
February 8, 2018
James Robertson, an attorney, has been elected a partner in the Reno law office of Downey Brand LLP.
Robertson has a background as a senior corporate executive and general counsel for publicly traded and privately owned companies. He will practice out of the firm's Reno and Sacramento offices.
He earned his juris doctor from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law and simultaneously earned his MBA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.