PEOPLE: Jeffrey Bennett, Hot August Nights

Jeffrey Bennett has been named finance manager for Hot August Nights, the nonprofit that organizes the annual classic car show in Northern Nevada.

Bennett has more than 23 years experience in budgeting and reporting, including his work for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) as the Assistant Budget Director, to the organization. He developed the NSHE Biennial Budget submission, a budget for close to $1.6 billion. In addition, he has also worked with a variety of Northern Nevada businesses.

Bennett earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and completed his Masters in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from University of Nevada, Reno.