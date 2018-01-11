PEOPLE: Jennifer Ott, Nevada Department of Agriculture

Jennifer Ott has been hired as plant industry division administrator for the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

Ott previously served as operations director for UNR'sthe University of Nevada, Reno's Desert Farming Initiative for the last four years. She also served as a consultant with the Nevada Small Business Development Center and began her career in a laboratory setting, first as a chemist and later as a director.

She also serves on the Nevada Small Farm Conference planning committee and has served as vice president of the NevadaGrown Board of Directors.

Ott earned a master's degree in business administration from UNR and a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Texas at Austin.