PEOPLE: John Packham, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

John Packham, Ph.D., has been named associate dean for the Office of Statewide Initiatives for the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

Packham previously served as director of health policy research for the State of Nevada Office of Rural Health. Since 1999, he has also been the principal investigator of the Nevada Rural Hospital Flexibility Program and the Nevada Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program grant programs.

He washas co-author of more than 75 policy-related reports produced by the Office of Statewide Initiatives and currently serves on statewide and national advisory boards, including: the Public Employee Benefits Program (PEBP) Board of Directors, Health Services and Medical Care Sector Council of the Nevada Governor's Workforce Investment Board, Nevada Insurance Commissioner's Network Adequacy Advisory Council, National Association of State Offices of Rural Health Board of Directors, and the American Public Health Association's Governing Council.

Packham earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in sociology from the University of Oklahoma, and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in sociology from Johns Hopkins University. He completed a Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship with the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health and the Örebro County Council, Örebro, Sweden.