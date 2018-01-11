PEOPLE: Jon Creason, Prospect Education, Inc.

Jon Creason has been hired as vice president of admissions for Prospect Education, Inc., an education management company headquartered in Reno that provides infrastructure and support for Charter College campuses in Washington, California, New Mexico, Montana and Alaska.

Creason has spent his career in education, holding high-level admissions positions for the University of Phoenix, Southern Careers Institute and Brown Mackie College, both in San Antonio. He most recently served as corporate director of admissions for IntelliTec College in Colorado Springs.

Creason earned his MBA and his Bachelor's of Science degree in management from the University of Phoenix. He also has attended management-training programs, including the Apollo Group VP Mentorship Program.