PEOPLE: Kathleen McCloskey, Nevada Guardianship Compliance Office, Supreme Court of Nevada, Administrative Office of the Courts
January 25, 2018
Kathleen McCloskey has been hired as guardianship compliance manager for newly created Nevada Guardianship Compliance Office within the Supreme Court of Nevada, Administrative Office of the Courts.
McCloskey previously worked for the Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division and has 20 years experience in intellectual disability and aging service systems in boththe states of Maine and Nevada.
She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and her master's degree in sociology from the University of Nevada, Reno.
