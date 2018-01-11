PEOPLE: Kiah Beverly-Graham, Snell & Wilmer
January 11, 2018
Kiah Beverly-Graham has joined the Reno law office of Snell & Wilmer as a staff attorney, where he will practice in representation of financial institutions in commercial litigation.
Beverly-Graham previously worked for Eiseman Levine Lehrhaupt & Kakoyiannis, P.C. and Linklaters LLP, a law firm based in New York City.
He earned his juris doctor from Boston College Law School and his Bachelor's of Arts degree in English from Cornell University.
