PEOPLE: Kim Young, The Children’s Cabinet
January 25, 2018
Kim Young has been named director of operations for The Children's Cabinet, a nonprofit whose mission is to keep children in safe environments and families together.
Young has more than 25 years experience in nonprofit and program management as well as grant writing. She began her career with The Children's Cabinet in the early 1990s as a program director of an academic program for at-risk youth. She also served in various leadership and consulting positions with non-profits and independent organizations in both California and Nevada including the Child Assault Prevention (CAP) Project, VegasParent.com, ParentClick.com and the Susan G. Komen's Race for the Cure. Young returned to The Children's Cabinet in 2013 as a grant writer.
She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno.
