PEOPLE: Kressa Olguin, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino

Kressa Olguin has been appointed marketing manager for the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village.

Olguin, who has more than 10 years of sales experience, began her career with Hyatt in 2007 as an assistant front office manager at Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. She later joined Hyatt Regency Maui, holding various roles from sales administrator to business travel and leisure sales manager, as well as social media and marketing support manager.

In 2015, Olguin moved to Hyatt Regency Monterey, where she served as manager of group sales and later moved to Hyatt Regency Austin in 2016 as the property's marketing manager.