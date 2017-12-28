PEOPLE: Kristopher Dahir, National League of Cities 2018 Community and Economic Development

PEOPLE: Kristopher Dahir, National League of Cities 2018 Community and Economic DevelopmentDecember 28, 2017 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 28, 2017DahirKristopher Dahir, a Sparks city councilman, has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2018 Community and Economic Development federal advocacy committee. Share Tweet Trending In: PeopleMary Powell, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer FoundationPEOPLE: Helen McFadden, Plexus WorldwidePEOPLE: J. Brin Gibson, First Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Nevada Attorney GeneralPEOPLE: City of Reno staffStephanie Kendziorski, Artown festival 2018 poster contestTrending SitewideBillionaire goes all-in on Cal Neva Resort & CasinoBillionaire goes all in on Cal Neva ResortCarson City apartment complex soldBLM calendars now availableMary Powell, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation