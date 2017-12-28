PEOPLE: Laura Morrow, Nevada Department of Agriculture
December 28, 2017
Laura Morrow has been hired as supervisor for the Nevada Department of Agriculture's Animal Disease Laboratory in the Animal Industry division.
According to the state, Morrow previously served as a microbiology supervisor for Renown Regional Medical Center and also held several laboratory supervisor positions.
She is a member of the American Society for Microbiology. Morrow earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nevada, Reno.