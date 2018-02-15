PEOPLE: Leonard Reid, 2018 Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award

Leonard Reid, a Carson City author, was named one of five finalists for nominated for the 2018 Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay.

The award is presented annually by PEN America, the major writers' organization in the United States, and is given for a book of essays published during the previous year that exemplifies the dignity and esteem that the essay form imparts to literature.

Reid was nominated for his essay collection, "Because It Is So Beautiful: Unraveling the Mystique of the American West," published in 2017 by Counterpoint Press.

Reid has received two Artist Fellowships in Literary Arts from the Nevada Arts Council. In 2009, he was honored with a Silver Pen Award from the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame.