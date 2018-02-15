PEOPLE: Lindy Deller, Dickson Commercial Group

Lindy Deller, a retail and office properties broker in the Reno office of Dickson Commercial Group, has earned the 2018 NAIOP Volunteer Of The Year Award, a nationwide award for outstanding commitment to the organization.

Deller was honored for creating the Developing Leaders Institute class for NAIOP Northern Nevada. In addition, Lindy created a quarterly speaker series featuring successful developers and industry leaders in a discussion of their past, present, and future.