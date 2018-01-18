PEOPLE: Liza Maupin, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada

Liza Maupin, chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, is retiring at the end of May.

Maupin was elected to the Board of Directors for BBBSNN in May 2013 and stepped into the role of CEO in July of that year.

Maupin will continue her involvement with BBBSNN as a member of the Board of Directors, the Big Chefs Big Gala committee, and as a Big Sister.