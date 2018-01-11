PEOPLE: Mae Worthey-Thomas, Nevada Housing Division
January 11, 2018
Mae Worthey-Thomas has been appointed the first Affordable Housing Advocate for the Nevada Housing Division.
The Affordable Housing Advocate position was created by the state Legislature during the 2017 session to forge a more strategic partnership with affordable housing clients and housing stakeholders.
Worthey-Thomas previously served as a public information officer for 11 years with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, promoting workforce development programs.
