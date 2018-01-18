PEOPLE: Matt Addison, McDonald Carano LLP
January 18, 2018
Matt Addison has been elected managing partner of the Reno law office of McDonald Carano LLP.
Addison moves into the role, as former managing partner John Frankovich, who has served with the firm for 44 years, transitions to a senior counsel role.
Addison, an attorney who practices in litigation matters, has served as partner with the law firm for 14 years.
He earned his Bachelor's of Arts degree in international relations from the University of California, Los Angeles, and juris doctor from Santa Clara University.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- NV mining industry to spend hundreds of millions in 2018 on expansion
- And the winners are … NNBW’s Book Of Lists Launch Gala and Best in Business awards (photo gallery)
- Investment firm acquires North Tahoe’s Cal Neva Resort & Casino
- KPS3 buys downtown Reno office building
- Bay Area homeowners finding luxury bargains in Reno market