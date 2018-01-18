PEOPLE: Matt Addison, McDonald Carano LLP

Matt Addison has been elected managing partner of the Reno law office of McDonald Carano LLP.

Addison moves into the role, as former managing partner John Frankovich, who has served with the firm for 44 years, transitions to a senior counsel role.

Addison, an attorney who practices in litigation matters, has served as partner with the law firm for 14 years.

He earned his Bachelor's of Arts degree in international relations from the University of California, Los Angeles, and juris doctor from Santa Clara University.