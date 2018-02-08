 PEOPLE: Matt Gelineau, PK Electrical, Inc. | nnbw.com

PEOPLE: Matt Gelineau, PK Electrical, Inc.

Gelineau

Matt Gelineau has been promoted to production manager in the Reno office of PK Electrical, Inc.

Gelineau has worked in the AEC industry for five years.

He earned an associate's degree in building information modeling from Sanford-Brown College.