PEOPLE: Michael Leonardini, The Abbi Agency
February 1, 2018
Michael Leonardini has been hired as chief creative officer at The Abbi Agency.
Leonardini previously was design director of MeringCarson, known for their innovative creative campaigns for clients such as the National Football League, Paramount Studios, Visit California, The Islands of Fiji and the San Diego Tourism Authority. He also was creative director at Cambria Solutions.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City apartment complex sells for $9.75 million
- UNR School of Medicine expanding to better serve the community – and Nevada
- Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center nearly sold out after 64,000-acre deal with tech company (updated)
- Reno-Sparks area retail market expansions on fast track in 2018
- Warrant issued in Reno for unlicensed driveway contractor