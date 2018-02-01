 PEOPLE: Michael Leonardini, The Abbi Agency | nnbw.com

Leonardini

Michael Leonardini has been hired as chief creative officer at The Abbi Agency.

Leonardini previously was design director of MeringCarson, known for their innovative creative campaigns for clients such as the National Football League, Paramount Studios, Visit California, The Islands of Fiji and the San Diego Tourism Authority. He also was creative director at Cambria Solutions.