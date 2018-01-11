PEOPLE: NCET board members

Dave Archer has been re-elected president and CEO of NCET, an educational and networking organization for people to explore business and technology.

Archer previously served in executive positions for Viacom, Home Box Office, AOL Netscape and Headlight.

Jackie Shelton has been elected vice president of NCET's Biz Café, while Mikalee Byerman and Andy Jorgensen have been re-elected to one-year terms on the NCET board.

Shelton serves as vice president of public relations for the Estipona Group, a Reno-based marketing and communications agency.

Byerman, who serves as NCET's vice president of communications, also works as vice president strategy for the Estipona Group.

Jorgensen, who was re-elected as co-vice president of creative services for NCET, works as quality control and IT specialist at Rehearsal, a software company.