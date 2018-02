Jon Edmondo and Annie Flanzraich have been re-elected to the board of directors of NCET.

Edmondo was re-elected as co-vice president of Tech Wednesdays, and also works as global account manager for Gexpro Services.

Flanzraich was re-elected as NCET's vice president of communications for Tech Wednesday, and is owner of Flanz Writes, a Reno firm that provides strategic content services to businesses, nonprofits, agencies and publications.