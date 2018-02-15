PEOPLE: Nevada Builders Alliance

Rob McFadden of CC Builders was named 2018 president of the Nevada Builders Alliance Board of Directors.

Chris Barrett of Q&D Construction was named vice president, and .

Duane Dougherty of Heritage Bank will serve as treasurer.

Also named to the board were: Mark Baraga, Construction MD; Melissa Caron, Smith Electric; Bill Miles, Miles Construction; John Cassinelli, Cassinelli Landscape; Sam Landis, Ridgeline Development; Mark Turner, Black Pine Construction; Stephanie Allen, Kaempfer Crowell; Joe DeRicco, Western Nevada Supply; Angela Fuss, Lumos & Associates; Larry Peyton, Tahoe Insurance; Ryan Swenson, Simpson Strong-Tie; Jeff Frame, Frame Architecture; and John Snow, McGinley & Associates.

Outgoing Board members are: Barry Lease, ANI Building Solutions; Sean Lyon, Lifestyle Homes; and Jeff Kale, Prime Lending.