PEOPLE: Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs (TravelNevada)

David Peterson, Brenda Nebesky and M.E. Kawchack have been promoted by the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs (TravelNevada), prompted by the resignation of former director Claudia Vecchio last November.

Peterson was promoted to interim director upon Vecchio's departure.

He previously served as TravelNevada's deputy director.

Nebesky was named interim deputy director.

She previously served as the department's chief marketing officer since 2016. Nebesky joined the Nevada Division of Tourism (TravelNevada) as art director in 2014 and has worked in the marketing field for more than 20 years.

She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Kawchack, was promoted to chief marketing officer.

She began working for TravelNevada in 2007, and became marketing manager in 2011, overseeing project management as well as supervising the agency's SEO and SEM programs. She previously worked at the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority and multiple production companies in New York.

Kawchack earned a Bachelor of Science degree in film and communications from Boston University.

Steven Brooks also has been hired by the agency as marketing coordinator.

He previously worked as an intern for The Abbi Agency in Reno and then for TravelNevada as a legislative intern during the 2016 Nevada legislative session.

Brooks earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and with a minor in business entrepreneurship from UNR.