Sharon Rigby of Elko has been appointed to the Nevada Tax Commission as the mining industry member by Gov. Brian Sandoval. Rigby has more than 30 years experience in the mining industry.

Randy Brown also has been appointed to the commission. Brown is director of external and regulatory affairs for AT&T.

Lastly, George Kelesis has been reappointed to the commission. He first was appointed to the organization in 2000 by then-Gov. Kenny Guinn.