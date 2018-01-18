PEOPLE: Nicole Andazola, Solutions at Work
January 18, 2018
Nicole Andazola has been named chief executive officer at Solutions at Work, a Reno-based HR consulting firm.
Andazola, who has more than 15 years of experience in human resources, operations, management and executive leadership, previously served as vice president of people for Greater Nevada Credit Union and its subsidiaries.
She also was appointed by Gov. Brian Sandoval to serve as private business representative on The State of Nevada Libraries and Learning Council.
Andazola is a member of Society for Human Resources Management and Northern Nevada Human Resources Association.
She earned a Senior Professional Human Resources certification by the Human Resources Certification Institute.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- NV mining industry to spend hundreds of millions in 2018 on expansion
- And the winners are … NNBW’s Book Of Lists Launch Gala and Best in Business awards (photo gallery)
- Investment firm acquires North Tahoe’s Cal Neva Resort & Casino
- KPS3 buys downtown Reno office building
- Bay Area homeowners finding luxury bargains in Reno market