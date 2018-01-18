PEOPLE: Nicole Andazola, Solutions at Work

Nicole Andazola has been named chief executive officer at Solutions at Work, a Reno-based HR consulting firm.

Andazola, who has more than 15 years of experience in human resources, operations, management and executive leadership, previously served as vice president of people for Greater Nevada Credit Union and its subsidiaries.

She also was appointed by Gov. Brian Sandoval to serve as private business representative on The State of Nevada Libraries and Learning Council.

Andazola is a member of Society for Human Resources Management and Northern Nevada Human Resources Association.

She earned a Senior Professional Human Resources certification by the Human Resources Certification Institute.