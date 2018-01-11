PEOPLE: Noble Studios staff

B.C. LeDoux, Renelle Piñero, and Sara Miller have joined the staff at Noble Studios.

LeDoux was hired as chief creative officer and will be managing director of Noble's Las Vegas office.

He previously served as president for The Glenn Group and Wide Awake.

Piñero was hired as digital marketing analyst at Noble.

She previously served as a business intelligence analyst at a local lending firm and worked in the hospitality industry, where she performed duties ranging from front desk to hotel coordinator and front services manager. Piñero also served as an event planner for the region's largest Crossfit competition.

Piñero earned a degree in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Miller was hired as a digital marketing specialist.

She previously worked as an intern in the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C., and was later hired as a full-time staffer. She also served as editor for PR Newswire and worked for a childcare advocacy organization and served as director of marketing for a childcare management software company.

Miller earned a degree in journalism from University of Nevada, Reno.