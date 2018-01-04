PEOPLE: Northern California chapter of Society of Industrial and Office Realtors designations
Chris Fairchild, vice president of the Northern Nevada region of Colliers International, has earned his Industrial Specialist designation from the Northern California chapter of Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR).
Reed Payne, executive vice president and partner in the Northern California and Nevada brokerage for Kidder Mathews, has earned his Executive Management Specialists designation from the organization.