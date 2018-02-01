PEOPLE: Philip Davis, The Union Carson
February 1, 2018
Philip Davis has been hired as general manager of The Union Carson, an eatery, tap house, and coffee shop in Carson City.
Davis succeeds Nick Meyer, who was promoted to director of operations at Reno Local Food Group, The Union's parent company.
Davis previously served as general manager at Campo in Mammoth, Calif.
